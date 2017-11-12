Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Expected to start Sunday
Morris is on pace to start for Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) during Sunday's game in Atlanta, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With the legal system taking a firm stance on Elliott's six-game suspension this week, the Cowboys will turn to their depth to construct a viable ground game. Morris will be given the first shot out of the backfield, but Rapoport also considers Rod Smith a "wild card." On Friday, head coach Jason Garrett mentioned the team hasn't had definitive conversations about how the snaps will be divvied up among Morris, Smith and Darren McFadden, the latter of which has been a regular inactive this season. As for Morris, he's been the second-most utilized RB behind Elliott in 2017, turning 14 carries into 116 yards and one reception (on two targets) into nine yards.
