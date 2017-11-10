Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Facing competition for lead role

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Friday that he hasn't had specific conversations about how the team will divide work between Morris, McFadden and Rod Smith in Sunday's game against the Falcons, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Morris is expected to get the start and have the first crack at the lead job, but Garrett's comments suggest that Smith and/or McFadden also will get some opportunities. Given his lack of receiving skill, Morris figures to cede passing down work, in addition to some of the carries. The situation may need to be re-evaluated on a weekly basis until Ezekiel Elliott returns from suspension in December. The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set a Dec. 1 hearing date for Elliott's expedited appeal.