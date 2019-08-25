Morris carried the ball five times for 18 yards and a touchdown while failing to catch his only target in Saturday's preseason win over the Texans.

The veteran back got stuffed at the goal line on his initial push but bounced outside for a one-yard TD in the second quarter of the Cowboys' 34-0 rout of their in-state rivals. Morris seems set as the team's insurance policy in case Ezekiel Elliott's holdout extends into the regular season, but Tony Pollard appears to be the clear starter in the event Zeke misses Week 1's tilt against the Giants.