Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Gets initial first-team reps
Morris took the initial snaps with the first-team offense at Wednesday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The Cowboys are expected to roll with a committee approach in the absence of star running back Ezekiel Elliott, but Morris handled the most-coveted reps at the first opportunity of the week. In addition to Morris, the offense will also rely on Darren McFadden and Rod Smith to fuel the ground game, so a consistent option may not emerge during Elliott's six-game ban. That said, Elliott's legal dance took another turn Wednesday, as the NFLPA filed a stay on the ruling that upheld the suspension. If an expedited decision is made by Friday, there's a chance the above trio will continue to take a back seat to Elliott on game day.
