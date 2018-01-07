Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Headed for free agency after solid campaign
Morris finished the regular season with 115 carries for 547 yards and a touchdown.
His 4.8 yards per carry average was his best mark since his rookie season in 2012. Kept on in Dallas as an insurance policy, Morris got his chance to shine while Ezekiel Elliott served a six-game suspension late in the season, with the high-water mark of his campaign being a 27-carry, 127-yard explosion against his former Washington club in Week 13. Morris will head into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and while he's highly unlikely to get any offers that would make him a full-time starter once again, he's proven his value as a backup or committee RB who can handle a big workload if necessary.
