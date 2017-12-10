Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Held in check by Giants
Morris carried 19 times for 62 yards and caught all three of his targets for an additional 23 yards during Sunday's 30-10 win over the Giants.
Morris was held to just 3.3 yards per carry against a middling Giants run defense, but a season high in receiving yards helped him produce a respectable showing from scrimmage. While he managed a long gain of just nine yards, he watched as Rod Smith rumbled for 160 total yards and a pair of touchdowns on 11 touches. Morris continues to see the majority of the carries in Ezekiel Elliott's absence, but the emergence of Smith could limit his ceiling next week against the Raiders.
