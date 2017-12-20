Cowboys' Alfred Morris: In line for role reduction

Morris is expected to settle into a reduced backup role over the Cowboys' final two games with Ezekiel Elliott set to return from a six-game suspension, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Elliott had been a three-down workhorse in the Cowboys' first eight contests prior to serving his suspension, limiting Morris to just 15 touches over that span. The veteran proved more than capable, however, when plugged into the starting lineup the past six contests, logging 99 carries for 430 yards (4.3 YPC) and a touchdown and six receptions for 36 yards. While Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett indicated that he would wait and see how Elliott looks in practice this week before determining the second-year player's workload for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, it would be surprising if the team acted conservatively with the star tailback while its playoff hopes hang in the balance. As a result, look for Morris to pick up only a handful of carries behind Elliott.