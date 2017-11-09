Cowboys' Alfred Morris: In line to start for Elliott

Morris is expected to start in place of Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday in Atlanta after his six-game suspension was reinstated Thursday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Elliott is closing in on his last resorts, legal-wise, meaning the Cowboys will have to rely on their backfield depth to fuel the ground game through Week 15. Morris will be given the first shot to do so, but running back coach Gary Brown said both Rod Smith and Darren McFadden will get in the act as well. On the season, Morris is averaging 8.3 YPC on his 14 rushes.