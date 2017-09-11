Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Ineffective in Sunday's win
Morris gained just one yard on four carries in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Giants.
He was surprisingly given the top backup spot behind Ezekiel Elliott over Darren McFadden (inactive) for this one, but Morris did very little with his few opportunities. The Cowboys figure to feature a run-heavy attack again in Week 2 against the Broncos, but Morris' touches will likely be limited once again -- assuming the team doesn't swap him out for McFadden on the game-day roster.
