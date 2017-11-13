Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Leads backfield in touches Sunday

Morris rushed 11 times for 53 yards in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the Falcons.

The six-year veteran was the clear lead back with Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) out, seeing six-of-seven RB carries in the first half and five of eight in the second. Rod Smith saw three carries and all six targets in the passing game, while Darren McFadden wasn't a factor, carrying the ball only once. Morris broke a couple long runs in the contest and should still be the Cowboys' lead ball carrier heading into Week 11 against the Eagles.