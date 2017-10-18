Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Likely to back up Elliott on Sunday
Morris is expected to remain in a backup role Sunday against the 49ers after starting running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension was put on hold when a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday to block the NFL's suspension, the Associated Press reports.
It's already the second time this season that Elliott has had the suspension -- which was first levied in August -- held up by the courts, which has allowed the second-year back to play in all five of the Cowboys' games to date. The league will have a representative appear in U.S. District court some time on or before Oct. 30 to argue why the suspension should not be blocked, so for the time being, it appears unlikely that the Elliott situation has reached a resolution. As a result, Morris still warrants attention in deeper leagues, particularly as a handcuff for Elliott owners in the event that Elliott does end up serving a suspension at some point. When both are active on game days, however, Morris won't be in line for more than a handful of touches.
More News
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Role could expand•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Breaks big run Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Barely gets on field Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Still competing with McFadden for No. 2 role•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Ineffective in Sunday's win•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Leads team in rushing Saturday against Raiders•
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...