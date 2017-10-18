Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Likely to back up Elliott on Sunday

Morris is expected to remain in a backup role Sunday against the 49ers after starting running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension was put on hold when a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday to block the NFL's suspension, the Associated Press reports.

It's already the second time this season that Elliott has had the suspension -- which was first levied in August -- held up by the courts, which has allowed the second-year back to play in all five of the Cowboys' games to date. The league will have a representative appear in U.S. District court some time on or before Oct. 30 to argue why the suspension should not be blocked, so for the time being, it appears unlikely that the Elliott situation has reached a resolution. As a result, Morris still warrants attention in deeper leagues, particularly as a handcuff for Elliott owners in the event that Elliott does end up serving a suspension at some point. When both are active on game days, however, Morris won't be in line for more than a handful of touches.