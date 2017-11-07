Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Limited action in Week 9

Morris gained 11 yards on his only carry in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

Ezekiel Elliott, as per usual, got the bulk of the work out of the Cowboys backfield, but he could finally be forced to serve his suspension beginning in Week 10 if he doesn't get a favorable court ruling Thursday. In that case, Morris would be poised for a much more significant role Sunday in Atlanta, although Darren McFadden and Rod Smith would also be in the mix for touches.