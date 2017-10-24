Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Limited touches in Sunday's win
Morris carried the ball twice for 15 yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 40-10 rout of the 49ers.
Rod Smith, surprisingly, was the more productive backup to Ezekiel Elliott in this one, and should Elliott eventually be forced to serve his suspension this season, there could be a three-way split of the workload rather than two-way between Morris, Smith and Darren McFadden -- making the former Washington starting RB's fantasy outlook going forward even bleaker. Fantasy GMs who have been hanging onto Morris until Zeke's situation gets resolved should consider putting that roster spot to better use.
