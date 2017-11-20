Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Lone bright spot

Morris carried 17 times for 91 yards during Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Eagles.

Morris was the lone bright spot for the Cowboys on a night quarterback Dak Prescott committed four total turnovers. In fact, Morris had more rushing yards than Prescott had passing yards before Dallas abandoned the run in the fourth quarter. His performance was especially impressive since the Eagles entered the game having allowed just 3.6 yards per attempt. With Darren McFadden a healthy scratch Sunday and Rod Smith not proving very effective, this kind of workload could be the norm for Morris on a per-game basis moving forward. Plus, his upside figures to receive a significant boost whenever mauling tackle Tyron Smith (groin) is cleared to return to action.