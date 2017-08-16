Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Looking more explosive in camp
Morris changed his diet and workout routine in the offseason and as a result has looked quicker in training camp than he did last season, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
He also credits having a better understanding of the Dallas offense for the improvement, after having spent his entire career prior to 2016 in Washington. Morris' spot on the Week 1 roster was likely secured when Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension was announced, but the veteran back will still begin the year behind Darren McFadden on the depth chart, limiting his touches and fantasy upside.
More News
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Shows well in Hall of Fame Game•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Roster spot in limbo•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Could lose roster spot•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Facing uncertain future in Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Inactive Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Ineffective in Week 17•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...