Play

Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Looking more explosive in camp

Morris changed his diet and workout routine in the offseason and as a result has looked quicker in training camp than he did last season, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

He also credits having a better understanding of the Dallas offense for the improvement, after having spent his entire career prior to 2016 in Washington. Morris' spot on the Week 1 roster was likely secured when Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension was announced, but the veteran back will still begin the year behind Darren McFadden on the depth chart, limiting his touches and fantasy upside.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories