Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Looking more explosive in camp

Morris changed his diet and workout routine in the offseason and as a result has looked quicker in training camp than he did last season, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

He also credits having a better understanding of the Dallas offense for the improvement, after having spent his entire career prior to 2016 in Washington. Morris' spot on the Week 1 roster was likely secured when Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension was announced, but the veteran back will still begin the year behind Darren McFadden on the depth chart, limiting his touches and fantasy upside.