Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Nine carries in Thursday's loss
Morris carried the ball nine times for 36 yards and caught his only target for 13 yards in Thursday's 28-6 loss to the Chargers.
The 13-yard grab was the longest play from scrimmage by any Cowboys RB on the day. Morris seems to be falling into a time share with Rod Smith, as coach Jason Garrett rides the hot, or even the lukewarm, hand in his backfield in an effort to spark the offense, but with injuries mounting on the offensive line and Dak Prescott unable to make anything happen in the passing game, Morris' fantasy value would be murky even if he did have the starting job to himself.
More News
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Lone bright spot•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Leads backfield in touches Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Facing competition for lead role•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: In line to start for Elliott•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Limited action in Week 9•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...