Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Nine carries in Thursday's loss

Morris carried the ball nine times for 36 yards and caught his only target for 13 yards in Thursday's 28-6 loss to the Chargers.

The 13-yard grab was the longest play from scrimmage by any Cowboys RB on the day. Morris seems to be falling into a time share with Rod Smith, as coach Jason Garrett rides the hot, or even the lukewarm, hand in his backfield in an effort to spark the offense, but with injuries mounting on the offensive line and Dak Prescott unable to make anything happen in the passing game, Morris' fantasy value would be murky even if he did have the starting job to himself.