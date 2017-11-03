Cowboys' Alfred Morris: No longer starting Week 9

Morris' teammate Ezekiel Elliott is eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Morris was expected to get his first start of the season, but he'll instead man the backup role that's led to just 13 carries and two targets in six games. He could get his shot in the lead role as soon as Week 10 (at Atlanta), given that Elliott merely received a temporary stay.

