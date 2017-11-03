Cowboys' Alfred Morris: No longer starting Week 9
Morris' teammate Ezekiel Elliott is eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Morris was expected to get his first start of the season, but he'll instead man the backup role that's led to just 13 carries and two targets in six games. He could get his shot in the lead role as soon as Week 10 (at Atlanta), given that Elliott merely received a temporary stay.
More News
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Starting Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Gets initial first-team reps•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Workload set to increase•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Limited touches in Sunday's win•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Likely to back up Elliott on Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Role could expand•
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the NFL's brightest new star ends when Deshaun Watson tears his ACL in practice...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this...