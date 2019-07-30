Morris agreed to terms on a contract with the Cowboys on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Morris previously played for Dallas in 2016 and 2017, when he appeared in 28 games recording 184 carries for 790 yards (4.3 YPC) and three touchdowns. He now reunites with the team as Ezekiel Elliott (contract dispute) continues to hold out from training camp. Morris will provide the Cowboys with immediate depth at the running back position and compete with Darius Jackson, Tony Pollard and Mike Weber for the No. 2 role.