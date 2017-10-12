Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Role could expand
Morris' role could expand following the Cowboys' Week 6 bye if fellow running back Ezekiel Elliott is forced to begin serving the six-game suspension he was previously levied by the NFL.
Elliott has been able to play while his suspension was being evaluated in court, but it was announced Thursday that his appeal was denied, leaving his availability for Week 7 and beyond in question. The Cowboys have not provided any indication who would start if Elliott indeed serves his suspension -- he could appeal yet again -- but both Morris and Darren McFadden would garner consideration. Morris would get points in his favor for suiting up four times this year to McFadden's zero, but McFadden ran for over 1,000 yards with the Cowboys in 2015, so the team could turn toward his direction knowing he has had success as the team's primary ball carrier in the past.
