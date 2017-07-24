Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Roster spot in limbo

Morris' roster spot with the Cowboys could depend on whether starting tailback Ezekiel Elliott is suspended, Stephen Young of the Dallas Observer reports.

Morris saw just 69 carries and averaged merely 3.5 yards per rush in his first season with the Cowboys last year. Of course, that came while Elliott emerged as one of the league's best all-around tailbacks. With backup Darren McFadden also boasting a three-down skill set, Morris likely won't be needed if both Elliott and McFadden are available this term, which could result in him being released ahead of the regular season. However, if Elliott is handed a short suspension to begin the campaign, as has been speculated in the wake of a league investigation, Morris could at least retain his roster spot until the second-year star returns. Knowing that, it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for both Elliott and Morris.