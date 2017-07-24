Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Roster spot in limbo
Morris' roster spot with the Cowboys could depend on whether starting tailback Ezekiel Elliott is suspended, Stephen Young of the Dallas Observer reports.
Morris saw just 69 carries and averaged merely 3.5 yards per rush in his first season with the Cowboys last year. Of course, that came while Elliott emerged as one of the league's best all-around tailbacks. With backup Darren McFadden also boasting a three-down skill set, Morris likely won't be needed if both Elliott and McFadden are available this term, which could result in him being released ahead of the regular season. However, if Elliott is handed a short suspension to begin the campaign, as has been speculated in the wake of a league investigation, Morris could at least retain his roster spot until the second-year star returns. Knowing that, it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for both Elliott and Morris.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...