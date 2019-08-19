Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Sees action Saturday
Morris carried the ball three times for six yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Rams.
After sitting out the Cowboys' exhibition opener, the veteran back saw his first snaps of the preseason late in the first quarter Saturday. Morris was the second RB deployed after impressive rookie Tony Pollard, and if Ezekiel Elliott's holdout lingers into the regular season, it looks like Morris would fill the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Whether he'll even has a roster spot if Elliott rejoins the team before Week 1, however, isn't yet clear.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...