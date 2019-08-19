Morris carried the ball three times for six yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Rams.

After sitting out the Cowboys' exhibition opener, the veteran back saw his first snaps of the preseason late in the first quarter Saturday. Morris was the second RB deployed after impressive rookie Tony Pollard, and if Ezekiel Elliott's holdout lingers into the regular season, it looks like Morris would fill the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Whether he'll even has a roster spot if Elliott rejoins the team before Week 1, however, isn't yet clear.