Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Shows well in Hall of Fame Game

Morris had seven carries for 42 yards in Thursday's preseason opener against Arizona.

With Dallas holding out its key players, Darren McFadden took the first few carries before yielding to Morris, who seems to be competing with Rod Smith and Ronnie Hillman for the No. 3 running back job. Morris had the best night of the trio, with Smith taking 18 carries for 64 yards and catching three of four targets for 25 yards, while Hillman managed just five yards on six totes. The winner of the battle could enter the season No. 2 on the depth chart, which could be a brief fantasy boon because the Cowboys are still waiting to find out whether Ezekiel Elliott will be disciplined by the NFL.