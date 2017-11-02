Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Starting Sunday

Morris will start Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Morris is getting the first shot to replace the suspended Ezekiel Elliott, who is scheduled to begin his six-game suspension this weekend, barring a last- second legal ruling. On the season, Morris has been the regular backup running back, churning out 8.1 YPC on his 13 rushes. He doesn't have much prowess in the pass-catching department, which may fall on the shoulders of current No. 2 Rod Smith. To round out the backfield, Darren McFadden is expected to remain at the bottom of the depth chart.