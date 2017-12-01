Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Stomps old squad in win

Morris rushed 27 times for 127 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in Thursday's 38-14 win over the Redskins.

Morris seemed to have a bit of extra juice in his step against his old teammates, which led to his best rushing yardage total of the season. The 28-year-old continued to display impressive efficiency with his opportunities as well, as he's now averaged between 4.7 and 5.4 yards per carry in three of the past four contests. His one-yard touchdown with 4:55 remaining was also his first since back in Week 3 of last season against the Bears. He'll look to capitalize on a vulnerable Giants defense in a Week 14 road matchup.