Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Stomps old squad in win
Morris rushed 27 times for 127 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in Thursday's 38-14 win over the Redskins.
Morris seemed to have a bit of extra juice in his step against his old teammates, which led to his best rushing yardage total of the season. The 28-year-old continued to display impressive efficiency with his opportunities as well, as he's now averaged between 4.7 and 5.4 yards per carry in three of the past four contests. His one-yard touchdown with 4:55 remaining was also his first since back in Week 3 of last season against the Bears. He'll look to capitalize on a vulnerable Giants defense in a Week 14 road matchup.
More News
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Nine carries in Thursday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Lone bright spot•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Leads backfield in touches Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Facing competition for lead role•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: In line to start for Elliott•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...