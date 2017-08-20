Play

Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Strong showing Saturday

Morris carried the ball nine times for 49 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

Working as the No. 2 RB behind Darren McFadden, Morris found plenty of holes running behind a Cowboys offensive line that looked like it was already in midseason form. Ezekiel Elliott's suspension opens up a lot of backfield touches in Dallas through the early part of the year, but it would take a McFadden injury for Morris to see enough of them to have significant fantasy value.

