Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Totals 61 yards against Raiders
Morris rushed 16 times for 61 yards during Sunday's 20-17 victory over the Raiders.
Morris didn't put on much of a finale in his last start before Ezekiel Elliott's return from suspension, as the Florida Atlantic product -- who entered the game averaging 4.4 yards per tote -- plodded his way to a 3.8 yard clip Saturday. He'll now finish his tenure as the interim starter having logged 430 rushing yards and one touchdown on 99 carries across six games. He's now likely headed back to No. 2 duties with Ezekiel Elliott returning from suspension for next Sunday's matchup with Seattle.
