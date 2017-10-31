Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Workload set to increase
Morris is in line for an increased workload beginning in Week 9 now that Ezekiel Elliott's court battle to overturn or delay his six-game suspension has been rejected. Elliott's group does have until very late Tuesday to exhaust all possible avenues, as there was a 24-hour window placed on the latest order.
The veteran back gained just three yards on three carries in Sunday's win over his former Washington club, but, if Elliott's lawyers can't work some late magic, Morris figures to be a lot more involved in the rushing attack beginning next week against the Chiefs. His upside is fairly significant running behind the Cowboys' all-world offensive line, but how the team divides touches between Morris, Darren McFadden and Rod Smith has yet to be determined, making each RB a very volatile fantasy asset until the situation becomes clearer.
