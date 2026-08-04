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Cowboys' Alijah Clark: Exits practice with ankle injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Clark left Tuesday's training camp practice due to an ankle injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Clark sustained the injury while breaking up a pass during team drills in Tuesday's practice. He had to be helped off the field by training staff, and he'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury. Clark is competing for a depth spot in the Cowboys' secondary, so an extended absence would hurt his chances of making the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.

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