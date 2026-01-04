Clark (personal) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Per the Cowboys, Clark is attending to a personal matter and will not be with the team for Sunday's regular-season finale. He'll end the 2025 regular season with 18 tackles (nine solo) and one forced fumble across 11 games while contributing mostly on special teams. Markquese Bell will be the top reserve option at safety behind Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson in Clark's absence.