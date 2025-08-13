Cowboys' Alijah Clark: Nursing elbow injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark didn't practice Tuesday due to an elbow injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Clark may have injured his elbow during the Cowboys' preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday, when he played 54 snaps (48 on defense, six on special teams) and finished with five solo tackles. His practice participation over the next two days will be worth monitoring, as it will provide clarity on his chances of playing against Baltimore on Saturday.