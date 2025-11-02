Clark (ribs) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Clark did not log a practice this week due to the rib injury he suffered in last Sunday's 44-24 loss against the Broncos. The Cowboys' safety carousel will continue this week, with a number of other defensive backs potentially filling the role. Markquese Bell, C.J. Goodwin, Trikweze Bridges or Kaiir Elam all have a shot to be the third starting strong safety in as many weeks for the Cowboys defense.