Clark (ribs) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Clark sustained the injury during the second half of Sunday's game, and he was carted to the locker room to undergo more tests after being initially evaluated by medical staff on the sidelines. With Clark done for the day, the Cowboys may have to turn to a corner to fill in at safety such as C.J. Goodwin, Trikweze Bridges, Kaiir Elam or Corey Ballentine. Clark got the start at safety Sunday due to the absences of Donovan Wilson (elbow), Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) and Malik Hooker (toe -- IR).