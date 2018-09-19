Hurns caught one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.

Hurns signed with Dallas before the release of Dez Bryant and, among the variety of new acquisitions, was thought to be the most likely to try to fill the No. 1 role. That hasn't played out yet. September pick-up Deonte Thompson has been more productive and Cole Beasley has led the team across most statistical categories. Hold off until Hurns until he shows chemistry with Dak Prescott that hasn't been exhibited yet.