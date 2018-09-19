Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Adds nine yards
Hurns caught one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.
Hurns signed with Dallas before the release of Dez Bryant and, among the variety of new acquisitions, was thought to be the most likely to try to fill the No. 1 role. That hasn't played out yet. September pick-up Deonte Thompson has been more productive and Cole Beasley has led the team across most statistical categories. Hold off until Hurns until he shows chemistry with Dak Prescott that hasn't been exhibited yet.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...