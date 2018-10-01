Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Another quiet performance
Hurns caught three of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's win over the Lions.
While he did tie for the team lead in targets with three other receivers, Hurns has yet to make much of an impact for the Cowboys -- the 30 yards were a season high for the fifth-year wideout. With only 14 targets through four games, the volume just isn't there for Hurns to be useful in most fantasy formats.
