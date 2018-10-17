Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Catchless in win
Hurns did not convert any of his five targets during Sunday's 40-7 win over the Jaguars.
Just days following his criticism of a Week 5 play call, Hurns found himself without a catch. The first-year Cowboy has nabbed just 36 percent of his targets this season while fellow target Cole Beasley asserts himself as the option to own in Dallas' receiving corps. There is little reason to expect Hurns to blow up Sunday as the Cowboys take on a Washington defense ranked ninth in opponent passing yards per game.
