Hurns could see his snap count fall following the acquisition of Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys had finally settled on Hurns and rookie Michael Gallup as their regular outside receivers, but with Cooper coming in and expected to immediately become Dak Prescott's No. 1 target, the two holdovers will be fighting for the other starting spot. Hurns is coming off his best performance of the season, catching five of six targets for 74 yards in Washington, and while on paper he makes a strong possession complement to Cooper's more explosive skill set -- potentially filling the role Michael Crabtree did opposite Cooper in Oakland the last few years, or that Hurns himself did opposite Allen Robinson in Jacksonville -- the team won't want to neglect Gallup's development.