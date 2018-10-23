Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Could be headed for role reduction
Hurns could see his snap count fall following the acquisition of Amari Cooper.
The Cowboys had finally settled on Hurns and rookie Michael Gallup as their regular outside receivers, but with Cooper coming in and expected to immediately become Dak Prescott's No. 1 target, the two holdovers will be fighting for the other starting spot. Hurns is coming off his best performance of the season, catching five of six targets for 74 yards in Washington, and while on paper he makes a strong possession complement to Cooper's more explosive skill set -- potentially filling the role Michael Crabtree did opposite Cooper in Oakland the last few years, or that Hurns himself did opposite Allen Robinson in Jacksonville -- the team won't want to neglect Gallup's development.
More News
-
Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Tallies season high in receiving yardage•
-
Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Catchless in win•
-
Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Scores first Cowboys touchdown•
-
Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Another quiet performance•
-
Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Only two catches in Week 3 loss•
-
Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Adds nine yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
With trades and injuries shaking up the NFL landscape, Jamey Eisenberg dives into the waiver...
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...
-
Instant Reaction: Cooper Fantasy fallout
Amari Cooper might have been acquired to replace Dez Bryant in the Cowboys offense, but Fantasy...
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...