Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Cut by Dallas
The Cowboys are releasing Hurns (ankle), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Signed to a two-year, $11 million contract last offseason, Hurns operated as the Cowboys' No. 4 wideout for most of the 2018 campaign before suffering a dislocated ankle in the wild-card round of the playoffs. He ran routes and went through individual drills during spring practices, showing enough progress to have a realistic chance at making it back for Week 1. The Cowboys wanted Hurns to accept a pay cut but apparently couldn't find a price that worked for both parties. A return to Dallas isn't out of the question if Hurns is disappointed with his offers from other teams.
