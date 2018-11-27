Hurns (thumb) took part in full during Tuesday's practice session, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A thumb issue limited Hurns during Monday's practice, but he appears to be no worse for the wear as Thursday's big matchup with the Saints approaches. He played a four-week high 32 snaps last Thursday against the Redskins, turning it into just one catch for seven yards. Considering he's hauled in more than two passes in a game just twice this season, Hurns' fantasy utility is limited mainly to just deep leagues.

