Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Full participant Tuesday
Hurns (thumb) took part in full during Tuesday's practice session, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
A thumb issue limited Hurns during Monday's practice, but he appears to be no worse for the wear as Thursday's big matchup with the Saints approaches. He played a four-week high 32 snaps last Thursday against the Redskins, turning it into just one catch for seven yards. Considering he's hauled in more than two passes in a game just twice this season, Hurns' fantasy utility is limited mainly to just deep leagues.
More News
-
Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Limited by thumb injury•
-
Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Role could increase Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Nabs two passes•
-
Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Scores in Monday loss•
-
Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Could be headed for role reduction•
-
Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Tallies season high in receiving yardage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
With injuries starting to pile up and the playoffs just around the corner, Fantasy players...