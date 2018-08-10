Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Gets starting nod in preseason opener

Hurns (groin) got the start at wide receiver during Thursday's preseason opener against the 49ers and finished the day with one catch for 13 yards.

There was some concern surrounding Hurns' ability to suit up Thursday given the receiver's recent struggles with an unspecified groin injury in training camp. While nothing spectacular, Hurns' performance put to bed most questions about his health, turning attention back towards the discussion of who in this receiving corps will emerge as Dak Prescott's top target in the passing game in 2018. Hurns and Terrance Williams are the favorites at this juncture, but there's potential for third-round rookie Michael Gallup, or perhaps one of the Cowboys' tight ends, to contend for the role as well.