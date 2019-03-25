Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Hasn't been asked about pay cut
Hurns (ankle) hasn't been approached about restructuring his contract, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Carrying a non-guaranteed $5 million base salary in the second season of a two-year contract, Hurns became an obvious candidate for a pay cut or release after the Cowboys added slot man Randall Cobb. The salary is a lot to pay for a likely No. 4 receiver, but it's possible the team places a premium on Hurns' ability to play both inside and out. The 27-year-old wide receiver is rehabbing from an ankle dislocation suffered in the playoffs, recently doing some jogging with the goal to be ready for the start of training camp in late July. It still won't come as any surprise if Hurns is cut at some point before Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...