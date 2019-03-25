Hurns (ankle) hasn't been approached about restructuring his contract, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Carrying a non-guaranteed $5 million base salary in the second season of a two-year contract, Hurns became an obvious candidate for a pay cut or release after the Cowboys added slot man Randall Cobb. The salary is a lot to pay for a likely No. 4 receiver, but it's possible the team places a premium on Hurns' ability to play both inside and out. The 27-year-old wide receiver is rehabbing from an ankle dislocation suffered in the playoffs, recently doing some jogging with the goal to be ready for the start of training camp in late July. It still won't come as any surprise if Hurns is cut at some point before Week 1.

