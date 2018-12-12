Hurns was targeted once during Sunday's 29-23 win over Philadelphia, converting it into a nine-yard catch.

Sunday was Dak Prescott's most prolific passing game of the season by a whopping 166 yards and Hurns still managed to account for just nine of them. The offseason acquisition has now been targeted just twice in his last four games as Amari Cooper booms in Dallas. If he was unable to do much against one of the league's worst pass defense in Philadelphia, things are unlikely to turn around in Indianapolis Sunday. The Colts pass defense ranks 15th in the league, surrendering 258 yards per game --38 fewer than the Eagles.