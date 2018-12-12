Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Held to one catch
Hurns was targeted once during Sunday's 29-23 win over Philadelphia, converting it into a nine-yard catch.
Sunday was Dak Prescott's most prolific passing game of the season by a whopping 166 yards and Hurns still managed to account for just nine of them. The offseason acquisition has now been targeted just twice in his last four games as Amari Cooper booms in Dallas. If he was unable to do much against one of the league's worst pass defense in Philadelphia, things are unlikely to turn around in Indianapolis Sunday. The Colts pass defense ranks 15th in the league, surrendering 258 yards per game --38 fewer than the Eagles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...