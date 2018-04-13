Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Left as possible No. 1

Hurns is part of a receiving corps that no longer includes Dez Bryant, who the Cowboys released Friday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Released by the Jaguars on March 20 and signed to a two-year, $11 million contract just a few days later, Hurns may end up assuming the No. 1 receiver mantle in Dallas, though the team figures to take a close look at the top wideouts in the upcoming draft. Terrance Williams is recovering from foot surgery after failing to score a single touchdown last season, while Cole Beasley is a slot specialist and fellow offseason addition Deonte Thompson profiles as a low-volume deep threat. Hurns offers the most complete skill set of the bunch, boasting career marks of 8.0 yards per target and 51.3 receiving yards per game, with experience both outside and in the slot. He was held to 74 catches for 961 yards and five touchdowns over 21 games the past two seasons, but injuries were a big part of the problem both years, and Blake Bortles was simply awful in 2016. The 26-year-old wideout figures to be an important part of a Dallas offense that wants to throw downfield more often this upcoming season, likely ticketed for a starting job even if the team uses its first-round pick on another receiver.