Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Limited by thumb injury
Hurns was listed as limited by a thumb injury on Monady's practice report.
Hurns was on the field for 32 of the Cowboys' 70 snaps on offense in last Thursday's win over Washington, en route to hauling in his only target for seven yards. Through 11 games, Hurns has caught 17 passes on 31 targets for 228 yards and two TDs, numbers that limit his fantasy utility to deeper formats.
