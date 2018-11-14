Hurns caught both of his targets for 40 total yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over Philadelphia.

Hurns helped set up a last-second touchdown just before halftime when he toe-tapped along the sideline for a 17-yard completion to bring Dallas to the one-yard line. Hurns has suffered the most with the arrival of Amari Cooper, seeing just three targets in two games. He's made some clutch catches with those targets, but seems to be the odd man out in Dallas, making him a tough play -- even Sunday against Atlanta's bottom-five pass defense.