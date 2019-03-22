Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Not assured of role
Hurns (ankle) may be left without a role after the Cowboys signed slot receiver Randall Cobb to a one-year, $5 million contract, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The reported value of Cobb's contract is equal to the amount of cap space the Cowboys can free up if Hurns is released before Week 1. Coming off a disappointing Dallas debut that ended with a dislocated ankle in the playoffs, Hurns may need to accept a pay cut to make it to the second season of his two-year contract. The 27-year-old currently projects as the team's No. 4 wide receiver, with Cobb handling the slot while Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup take most of the snaps outside. The Cowboys do expect Hurns to be ready for training camp, but he may find himself fighting just to stay on the roster once he's healthy.
