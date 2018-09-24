Hurns caught two of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

He was once again minimally involved in the Cowboys' somnambulant passing game, although Hurns' four targets actually tied with Michael Gallup for the team lead among wide receivers. Until Dak Prescott starts (or is allowed to start) looking downfield on a consistent basis as opposed to dinking and dunking, it will be hard for any Dallas wideout to put up consistently useful fantasy numbers.