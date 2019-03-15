Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Option to replace Beasley
Cowboys VP Stephen Jones recently indicated that Hurns (ankle) is expected to be ready for training camp and could be an option to replace Cole Beasley in the slot, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports. "When you look at Hurns and what he was in Jacksonville, he was a slot. He's certainly an option if we lose Beasley, in terms of filling that role," Jones said at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Hurns is on the mend from surgery to repair a dislocated left ankle and was never expected to be ready for OTAs or minicamp anyway. With Beasley (Bills) out of the picture, he's now entering the draft as the likely No. 3 receiver behind Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup in Dallas. There's upside to be had if Hurns can ultimately secure a similar role to the one he had during his 2015 season with Jacksonville when the Miami product averaged 16.1 yards per reception and 9.8 yards per target with 10 touchdowns.
