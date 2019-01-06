Owner Jerry Jones said Hurns (ankle) is out for the rest of the playoffs, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Hurns suffered the gruesome ankle fracture in the first quarter of Saturday's wild-card win against the Seahawks and was loaded onto a stretcher before being carted off the field. Jones also said that the 27-year-old went straight into surgery after leaving the stadium, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports. Tavon Austin and Noah Brown could both see increased chances at wide receiver in his absence.