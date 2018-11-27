Hurns (thumb) practiced fully Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hurns was limited by a thumb issue during Monday's practice, but he appears to be no worse for the wear as Thursday's big matchup with the Saints approaches. He played a four-week-high 32 offensive snaps last Thursday versus the Redskins, turning the increased reps into just one catch for seven yards. Considering he's gathered in more than two passes in a game only twice this season, Hurns clearly isn't a regular consideration of Dak Prescott.

