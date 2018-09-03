Hurns finished the preseason with three catches for 26 yards.

The assumption since the Cowboys parted ways with Dez Bryant in April was that Hurns might be the No. 1 receiver in Dallas by default to begin the season. Rookie Michael Gallup pulled in seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown during the preseason, and it's likely that he'll work in tandem with Hurns as the Cowboys' outside receivers while Cole Beasley serves as the primary slot option in Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories